JKPSC declares result of CCE-2022

Srinagar: The J&K Public Service Commission Tuesday declared the result of Combined Competitive Examination (CCE)-2022.
An official spokesman, quoting a communiqué of JKPSC, said that the commission in its meeting held on Tuesday after the conclusion of the interviews, decided to declare the result of all the candidates who had appeared in the interview and also notify their aggregate marks while publishing a list of candidates to be summoned for medical examination in accordance with the relevant rules.
The spokesman, mentioning the communiqué, said that the General Administration Department (GAD) had on April 18, 2022, referred 220 posts to the JKPSC for being filled up through the CCE and accordingly, these posts were advertised by the commission on April 19, 2022.
As per the communiqué, the preliminary examination of CCE-2022 was conducted on July 31, 2022, in which 23,571 candidates appeared and the result of the preliminary examination (CCE-2022) was declared on August 18, 2022, the spokesman said.
He said that it adds that 4944 candidates were declared to have qualified for appearing in the main (written) examination of CCE-2022 and 3891 candidates appeared in the examination, held from February 20, 2023, to March 2, 2023, out of which 787 candidates were declared to have qualified for appearing in the interview and personality test, which were held from July 10, 2023, to August 22, 2023.
The spokesman said that for the convenience of candidates, the JKPSC this year requested the Health and Medical Education Department for conduct of medical examination of candidates in newly established Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) besides GMC Jammu and Srinagar and all the selected candidates are requested to attend any of the GMCs (GMC Srinagar, Jammu, Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Handwara, Kathua, Rajouri or Udhampur) for medical examination on August 23 and 24, 2023 along with six photographs.
He said that the commission has congratulated Anmol Rathore daughter of Rajiv Rathore, a law graduate, who has topped the overall list securing 1084.50 marks.
In January 2023, JKPSC declared the result of CCE-2021 and today, the JKPSC completed the process of selection based on a three-tier examination comprising the preliminary, the mains and the personality test and viva voce in 16 months.