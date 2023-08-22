JKPSC declares result of CCE-2022

Srinagar: The J&K Public Service Commission Tuesday declared the result of Combined Competitive Examination (CCE)-2022.

An official spokesman, quoting a communiqué of JKPSC, said that the commission in its meeting held on Tuesday after the conclusion of the interviews, decided to declare the result of all the candidates who had appeared in the interview and also notify their aggregate marks while publishing a list of candidates to be summoned for medical examination in accordance with the relevant rules.

The spokesman, mentioning the communiqué, said that the General Administration Department (GAD) had on April 18, 2022, referred 220 posts to the JKPSC for being filled up through the CCE and accordingly, these posts were advertised by the commission on April 19, 2022.

As per the communiqué, the preliminary examination of CCE-2022 was conducted on July 31, 2022, in which 23,571 candidates appeared and the result of the preliminary examination (CCE-2022) was declared on August 18, 2022, the spokesman said.