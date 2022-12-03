J&K’s 1st, India’s 2nd FASTag-enabled parking system comes up in Jammu

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday got its maiden FASTag-enabled Parking Management System (PMS) at Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) General Bus Stand Jammu.

This state-of-the-art cashless initiative is second across the country.

India’s first FASTag-based and Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based cashless parking facility was launched by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) at its Kashmere Gate Metro Station in North Delhi on July 6, 2021.

The parking at Jammu Bus Stand would work through an app called Park+ and Jammu residents by using the app can now discover, book, and prepay for a parking spot.

Additionally, they can also use the FASTag on their car to pay for a parking spot, without any human intervention, a first of its kind initiative in Jammu.

Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) Dheeraj Gupta inaugurated this smart parking facility.

The launch was part of J&K’s week-long ‘My Town My Pride’ campaign initiated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.