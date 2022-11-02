J&K’s Capex Budget increased 4 times to Rs 22,126 Cr: LG

Terming border villages as a strategic asset, the LG said the development of border villages is an essential precondition to building an inclusive society where there would be no discrimination and everyone enjoys an equal share of opportunity.

Emphasising that a one-size-fits-all approach will not be feasible for transforming rural areas because each village has its unique identity and requirements, he stressed that both administration and people must discuss and deliberate upon the aspirations of people and work on the projects that are viable and sustainable.

Saying that solutions to the crucial issues will come from the people, the LG directed the officers to interact with Gram Panchayat on the first Monday of every month to understand the people's problems, realise their strengths, and bridge the chasm between policy and implementation for the transformation of the rural landscape.

Noting that the days of indiscretion and arbitrariness are over, he said, “We have established fairness and transparency in the system to remove the development imbalances and to weed out nepotism and corruption. Today, a transparent system is giving a boost to J&K's economy and making its growth sustainable.”

The LG said that it was their firm resolve to improve the implementation on the ground.

“A lot has been achieved in the last three years with the speedy implementation of the projects, and we continue to invest in schemes to make rural J&K self-reliant and to increase incomes by creating more self-employment opportunities at the local level,” he said.

The LG said that they endeavored to realise the vision of the Prime Minister to encourage the participation of all citizens to be part of the decision-making to steer the engine of development and change the socio-economic landscape of rural J&K.