J&K’s COVID curve spikes to 5992 cases, 7 deaths

Srinagar: J&K recorded its highest ever case rise on Thursday with 5992 people testing positive, a huge majority in Kashmir division. The Third Wave had its highest single-day fatalities – seven lives lost to the viral infection.
In the past 24 hours, J&K has detected 5992 fresh cases of COVID19 across 20 districts, the official bulletin on the viral infection said. This is the highest point in the COVID19 Pandemic curve ever, higher than the previous highest point of 5818 cases reported on Wednesday.
During the Second Wave, the highest point in the curve was 5443 cases. A majority of the cases reported today were from Kashmir division, its 10 districts accounting for 4072 cases. In Jammu division, 1920 cases were reported today.
The bulletin said seven people infected with SARS-CoV2 succumbed to the viral illness in the 24 hours preceding Thursday afternoon. Of these, five were from Jammu division and two from Kashmir division.
Today’s is the highest single day death toll in the Third Wave that hit J&K over the end of previous month. In the month of January, 58 people have already died due to COVID19 in J&K, the official figures reveal. Of these, 20 deceased belonged to Kashmir division and 38 to Jammu division.
J&K Government has increased the number of COVID19 tests being run in all districts. Today, 87470 tests were carried out, 5992 of these positive. The positive percentage of samples today was 6.8, a rise of 0.6 per cent in comparison to the positive percentage reported on Wednesday.
Among the districts, Srinagar had the highest cases and reported 1306 positives today. This was followed by district Jammu where 1217 people were found positive. The districts of Budgam and Baramulla have been recording a very high number of cases. Today, their case tally was 636 and 825 respectively.
The number of active cases in J&K reached 31044 today, of which, the Government said 448 were admitted. The percentage of admissions, among those confirmed to be infected, is 1.4 per cent, at least three times lower than the hospitalization figures in the Second Wave, where 5-6 per cent of the active cases required admission.
Of the 4994 beds dedicated to COVID19, 8.97 had patients, the remaining 91 per cent vacant. The vaccination doses administered today were 35461, the cumulative vaccination tally in J&K over 2 crore now.
The cases detected in other districts today were as: Kupwara 137, Pulwama 125, Anantnag 259, Bandipora 237, Ganderbal 270, Kulgam 243, Shopian 34. The total number of travellers found positive today was 118.