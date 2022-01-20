J&K’s COVID curve spikes to 5992 cases, 7 deaths

Srinagar: J&K recorded its highest ever case rise on Thursday with 5992 people testing positive, a huge majority in Kashmir division. The Third Wave had its highest single-day fatalities – seven lives lost to the viral infection.

In the past 24 hours, J&K has detected 5992 fresh cases of COVID19 across 20 districts, the official bulletin on the viral infection said. This is the highest point in the COVID19 Pandemic curve ever, higher than the previous highest point of 5818 cases reported on Wednesday.

During the Second Wave, the highest point in the curve was 5443 cases. A majority of the cases reported today were from Kashmir division, its 10 districts accounting for 4072 cases. In Jammu division, 1920 cases were reported today.