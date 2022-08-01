J&K’s digital governance non-discriminatory, corruption-free: CS

He said that people could easily learn about the development works being done anywhere in J&K through Jan Bhagidari online platform.

“Digital governance ensures fair governance. We must do away with the necessity to visit government offices altogether with digital services. J&K’s digital services are truly transparent and non-discriminatory, besides free from corruption,” the CS said.

He said that under the Public Service Guarantee Act, officers failing to provide services in stipulated time would be penalised.

Mehta also asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to spread awareness about the act.

He said that the ‘Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani’ Land Record Information System was the most visited digital service of the J&K government.

The CS called upon the public for linking mobile numbers with their land records for getting prompt updates regarding their land. He directed the Revenue Department to ensure effective digital onboarding of all their services.