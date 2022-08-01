J&K’s digital governance non-discriminatory, corruption-free: CS

Jammu: Chief Secretary (CS) Arun Kumar Mehta Monday said that the Digital J&K initiative was aimed at providing discrimination-free and corruption-free governance to the people of J&K.
Speaking at the Digital J&K Week 2022 function that concluded here Monday, Mehta, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that during the ongoing digital revolution, feedback from thousands of people could be gathered in a minute which could efficiently reveal the true face of the services offered by the government.
He said that people could easily learn about the development works being done anywhere in J&K through Jan Bhagidari online platform.
“Digital governance ensures fair governance. We must do away with the necessity to visit government offices altogether with digital services. J&K’s digital services are truly transparent and non-discriminatory, besides free from corruption,” the CS said.
He said that under the Public Service Guarantee Act, officers failing to provide services in stipulated time would be penalised.
Mehta also asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to spread awareness about the act.
He said that the ‘Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani’ Land Record Information System was the most visited digital service of the J&K government.
The CS called upon the public for linking mobile numbers with their land records for getting prompt updates regarding their land. He directed the Revenue Department to ensure effective digital onboarding of all their services.
“Ensure that the people’s rights are protected through digital services,” he said and urged all to encourage others to acquaint themselves with more than 200 online services being provided by the government.
The CS instructed the School Education Department officers to ensure a bio-metric attendance system in all schools of J&K besides giving provision of submitting online feedback to the students about the quality of education being provided to them.
He asked the Jal Shakti Department to ensure maintaining a robust billing, feedback, and grievance redress system.
Mehta also directed the Health and Medical Education Department to routinely publish the hospital rankings achieved through the Mera Aspataal (My Hospital).
“It is an online service through which the public can give feedback about the government hospitals,” he said.
The CS called for maintaining pre and post-monsoon cleaning records of nallahs in a digital format and asked all Urban Local Bodies of J&K to have individual websites of their own.
He asked the DCs to start issuing Land Passbooks and immediately implement PM Gati Shakti and Digital India GENESIS initiatives. Mehta instructed the respective SP offices to get on board the e-office completely.
He also called for providing intractable videos alongside online services to educate people about the procedures to avail online services.
The CS asked the departments to upload their legacy data online as early as possible.
“Our efforts won’t be successful until all records and services are online,” he said and underlined the integration of various online services with DigiLocker.
Union Secretary MeITY, Alkesh Kumar Sharma, and President and CEO NeGD, Abhishek Singh participated in the event through video conference. They lauded the distinct efforts being made by the J&K government in providing digital services to the public.