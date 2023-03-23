J&K's economy projected to grow 10% in 2023-24

As a broad measure of overall domestic production, it functions as a comprehensive scorecard of a given state's economic health.

The tax and GDP ratio of J&K is projected at 8.82 percent for 2023-24, which is higher than the previous year of 7.77 percent, meaning that tax revenue collection is strengthening vis-à-vis the GDP.

Tax-to-GDP ratio refers to the ratio of a state’s tax revenue in relation to its GDP.

The debt-GDP ratio for 2023-24 is reported to be 49 percent, which has J&K at second-highest debt-GDP ratio in the country.

To put things in perspective, states with the highest debt-to-GSDP ratio in 2021-22 in the country include Punjab (53.3 percent), Rajasthan (39.8 percent), West Bengal (38.8 percent), Kerala (38.3 percent) and Andhra Pradesh (32.4 percent).

"Despite odds, Jammu and Kashmir sustained the pace of development and expeditiously managed the expenditure both under the revenue and development side. The overall GSDP growth during the financial year 2021-22 has been 14.64 percent (1st Revised) as compared to the financial year 2020-21. The sectoral breakup shows resilience in the economy," reads the official budget document. "The economy is on the right track and the government is focusing on equitable growth in all the sectors of the economy. The economy is expected to grow at 10 percent and there has been a significant growth in collections under GST, Excise and Stamp Duty."