J&K’s first female Formula car racer steering ahead in male-dominated sport

Srinagar: Passion for car toy cars as a child propelled Humaira Mushtaq of Jammu and Kashmir to steer her dreams in racing arena during the ongoing MRF Indian National Racing Championship in Chennai.

A doctor by profession, 25-year-old Humaira secured the podium finish at Madras International Circuit in Chennai during the ongoing prestigious championship, which brought her into limelight.

“It is a proud moment that I am the first female Formula car racer of J&K and first one from the union territory to achieve podium finish in the first round of the championship,” Humaira told Greater Kashmir. But this has not been an easy journey to success for her.

PASSION

“I loved toy cars during my childhood. More than dolls, I used to have toy cars in my hand whole day,” recounts Humaira who hails from Bathindi area of Jammu. She gradually started racing in a custom-made go-kart at the age of five after her father discovered her passion for cars. She vividly remembers her karting weekends with father.

Gradually Humaira honed her driving skills and eventually started doing Rotax Karting and later on moved single seaters Formula racing.

“I was a self-taught road car driver and started driving on roads as a teenager abroad. There were only two tracks, one in Madras and one in Coimbatore, but I never let that burning passion to become a professional racer disappear inside me and, yes, I demonstrated instincts early on. I was a street racer at 14. As a teenager I was performing donuts, drifting cars, and street racing with grown up men,” she says.

Gradually love for car became a passion for her but her parents, who were doctors, prompted her to pursue medical education and Humaira became a dentist.

“Still I had the passion for cars,” she says. “Yes I have been a student of dentistry, but I don’t practice it as a professional. I am focused on my professional career as a racing driver. A turn of events got me to medical school but I struck to where I belonged and what I wanted. I know these professions are poles apart but that’s how it is.”