J&K’s first Genome Sequencing Lab starts at SKIMS

Srinagar: With J&K’s first Genome Sequencing Lab kick-starting at SKIMS Soura, for the first time, the union territory has real-time data of the major circulating variants of COVID19.

During March and April, Arcturus, the fast spreading Omicron sub-variant, has predominated, the data reveals.

Over the past three years, J&K has depended on INSACOG Lab network for providing genome sequences of the positive samples of COVID19.

Due to the load on these labs, it has been a norm to get data months after a sample was sent for sequencing.

As a result, the policy makers and experts could not have any real-time information about the virus variants that were circulating: less effective strategy for pandemics. However, the Microbiology Laboratory of SKIMS, Soura, has now started gene-sequencing the samples from J&K.