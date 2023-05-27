J&K’s Gucchi mushrooms, 5 more indigenous products set to get GI tag

Srinagar: The famed and world’s costliest Gucchi mushrooms, a forest product cultivated from many districts of Kashmir and Jammu region is all set to get a Geographical Indications (GI) Tag.

Three more edibles from J&K are also in the ‘final examination stage at GI Registry Chennai’.

Locally known as Kanngech, and as morel mushrooms and Gucchi in markets outside, the Morchella esculenta is a prized harvest for people in districts of Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam, and Anantnag.

It is also found in many regions of Jammu province and sold across markets of J&K and even abroad in both fresh and dried forms.

These sought after mushrooms, with their characteristic texture, flavor, and culinary value have passed many stages of scrutiny by the Geographical Indications Registry, Chennai, India.

As per the J&K government, Gucchi is in the ‘final examination stage’ at GI Registry Chennai.

As per estimates, in Kashmir division alone, 25 tonnes of Gucchii are harvested every year.

Men, women, and even children living near the forests carefully comb the forest floors, searching for these prized fungi every spring.

The market price of a kilogram of good quality dried Gucchi ranges between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in the retail market.