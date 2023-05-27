J&K’s Gucchi mushrooms, 5 more indigenous products set to get GI tag

Srinagar: The famed and world’s costliest Gucchi mushrooms, a forest product cultivated from many districts of Kashmir and Jammu region is all set to get a Geographical Indications (GI) Tag.
Three more edibles from J&K are also in the ‘final examination stage at GI Registry Chennai’.
Locally known as Kanngech, and as morel mushrooms and Gucchi in markets outside, the Morchella esculenta is a prized harvest for people in districts of Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam, and Anantnag.
It is also found in many regions of Jammu province and sold across markets of J&K and even abroad in both fresh and dried forms.
These sought after mushrooms, with their characteristic texture, flavor, and culinary value have passed many stages of scrutiny by the Geographical Indications Registry, Chennai, India.
As per the J&K government, Gucchi is in the ‘final examination stage’ at GI Registry Chennai.
As per estimates, in Kashmir division alone, 25 tonnes of Gucchii are harvested every year.
Men, women, and even children living near the forests carefully comb the forest floors, searching for these prized fungi every spring.
The market price of a kilogram of good quality dried Gucchi ranges between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in the retail market.
The official document of status of GI tagging of different crops and products of J&K backed by Agriculture Production Department, Government of J&K reveals that the application for GI tag of Gucchi mushrooms had been filed by Borderless Foundation, Marh Jammu facilitated by Director Agriculture and Food Production Jammu.
Additional Chief Secretary J&K Government, Atal Dulloo told Greater Kashmir that Morel Mushrooms had been in the process of examination by GI tag authority for about two years.
“The documentation is complete now,” he said, expressing delight over the development.
Dulloo said that the J&K government had applied for a GI tag of 10 local products, which had a significant differentiation and value for the communities.
Of these, six are in the final stages of the process.
These include the aromatic rice from Kashmir – Mushqbudgi.
This round and short rice variety mostly grown in district Anantnag and some other parts of Kashmir, is popular but less available. Over the past decade, the J&K government has intensified efforts to increase the cultivation of this commercial variety and has also applied for its GI tag, and now stands at the final stage of grant.
The application had been filed by Sagam Mushkbudgi Farmer Producers and facilitated by MRCFC SKUAST, Department of Agriculture, Kashmir and NABARD J&K.
This variety is different from the Basmati variety of rice produced in the Jammu region, which has already received the GI tag.
Kashmir’s saffron has also been granted GI tag in the past.
In addition, Bhaderwah Rajmah, Sulai honey, Kaladi cheese and Anardana are also at the same stage of bagging the coveted GI tag. Prof F A Nehvi, who was instrumental in getting J&K’s first GI tag to saffron and who recently retired as Chief Scientist Saffron Research Station said that GI tag to Gucchi would be a great development for the people who are involved in collecting and selling these mushrooms.
He said that the GI tag application must include the map of the area where this product is found.
“If the application has been forwarded from Doda, a separate application cannot go from some other district. The tag includes the geographical area and would include the entire expanse of J&K where the Gucchii mushrooms are harvested from,” Prof Nehvi said.
He said he was not sure whether the application of Gucchii had included the Geographical Identification of the entire location.
Prof Nehvi said that the GI tag confirms the authenticity to the consumer and prevents misuse of a term for other similar products. “Consumers get satisfied about the genuineness in addition to enhancing its market value,” he said.