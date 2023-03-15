J&K's Health sector gets highest-ever Rs 2097 Cr budgetary allocation

Srinagar: With an overarching goal of strengthening the healthcare services in Jammu and Kashmir, the UT's health sector has received its highest-ever budgeted allocation of Rs 2097.53 crore in the budget 2023–24.

In contrast to the provision of Rs 1882 crore for health and medical education during the previous budget of 2022–2023, the financial allocation for the health sector has grown by Rs 215 crore. The total budgetary allotment for health and medical education for fiscal year 2023-24 is Rs 2097.5 crore.

"Allocation for the health sector has been enhanced by11 percent to provide better facilities, control communicable as well as non-communicable diseases, improve maternal and child care services, strengthening secondary and tertiary health care, and provide health care at doorsteps," said a senior official from the Health Department. "With an increased budgetary allocation, the government has set a target to reduce C-section deliveries in J&K by at least 20 percent and introduce Robotic Surgery at Government Medical College, Srinagar and Jammu."