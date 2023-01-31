J&K’s journey since Aug 2019 robust: LG

Lucknow: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that since August 2019, financial assistance and requisite training had been provided to 6 lakh youth to start their business ventures.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing a seminar on J&K organised by Mahamana Malaviya Mission at Lucknow, the LG said, “The development and productive engagement of youth of J&K has been prioritised. Employment avenues in the government, corporate sector, and opportunities are being provided to young boys and girls to become entrepreneurs.”
He said J&K's journey since August 2019 and robust and consistent growth had given new confidence and people were striving their utmost in pursuit of a common vision to build a bright future.
The LG said that they had given a greater thrust to infrastructure development, transforming rural landscape, best healthcare facilities, making governance responsive, transparent, easily accessible and reviving agriculture, industry and service sector for sustainable development.
Highlighting the performance of J&K in different sectors and achievements, he said that the administration had taken several measures to ensure social equality so that all citizens enjoy equal economic opportunity and are empowered to contribute to nation building.
“Today, every citizen of J&K is contributing to its journey of progress. All sections of society, farmers, youths, women, and tribal communities in J&K are feeling empowered for the first time in seven decades,” the LG said.
Sharing the historic journey of new J&K over the past three years, he said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu city has emerged as the centre of educational institutions while the tourism sector was scaling new height, and the glorious era of film shooting returned to J&K.
“Following the ideals of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, our endeavour is to enhance economic prosperity in rural areas and fulfill the resolution of Atma Nirbhar J&K,” the LG said.