J&K’s journey since Aug 2019 robust: LG

Lucknow: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that since August 2019, financial assistance and requisite training had been provided to 6 lakh youth to start their business ventures.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing a seminar on J&K organised by Mahamana Malaviya Mission at Lucknow, the LG said, “The development and productive engagement of youth of J&K has been prioritised. Employment avenues in the government, corporate sector, and opportunities are being provided to young boys and girls to become entrepreneurs.”

He said J&K's journey since August 2019 and robust and consistent growth had given new confidence and people were striving their utmost in pursuit of a common vision to build a bright future.