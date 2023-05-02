J&K’s lithium reserves to be auctioned by December: Mines Secretary

New Delhi: Auction of lithium reserves found in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi will be started by December, said Secretary Ministry of Mines Vivek Bharadwaj.

Speaking at an industry event on Tuesday, the secretary said the ministry has written to the J&K administration for the transaction advisor for the lithium auction. “We have completed the consultation process with stakeholders on the amendment of the offshore Mining Act. Hopefully, we will soon bring it to the parliament for discussion,” Bharadwaj said.

“We have been lucky to discover 5.9 million tonnes of Lithium. We were actually looking for limestones which are available in Jammu Kashmir. We found limestone, bauxite and lithium together. There has been renewed interest in exploration in these minerals,” he said.