J&K’s per capita power consumption increased by 66% in 10 years

Srinagar: The amount of electricity consumed per person in Jammu and Kashmir has increased by 66 percent over the past 10 years due to the expanding use of electric devices.

“Per capita electricity consumption in J&K has increased by 66 percent during the last decade, which is an average rate of 6.6 percent per annum,” reads an official report of the J&K government.

“There are 21.95 lakh electric connections or consumers of different categories in J&K who are being catered electric power supply. The infrastructure of power generation, transmission, and distribution is required for supplying reliable and quality power to these consumers,” the report said.

J&K is bestowed with significant hydel potential which, when exploited fully, would provide a strong impetus for the growth of its economy.