J&K’s post-2019 finance system most transparent: Chief Secretary

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Wednesday said that J&K’s finance system after 2019 was the most transparent.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the daylong workshop on ‘Transformation and Reforms in Financial Management’ organised by the Finance Department here, the chief secretary, who was chief guest on the occasion, said, “Today we can safely conclude that the financial system in J&K is one of the most transparent systems anywhere and is among the key changes that have taken roots in J&K after 2019.”

Highlighting major reforms taken up by the J&K government to bring greater transparency and accountability in the financial system making it more robust and outcome oriented, he said that since 2019 many reforms had been taken in the financial management system, which had resulted in producing far better outcomes.

Mehta said that the key reforms introduced by the government in its financial structure envisaged added transparency and accountability and brought J&K’s fiscal system at par with any other system in the country.