J&K’s sports budget higher than many developed states, UTs: LG

Awantipora: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that 13 National Sports Championships were being organised in Jammu and Kashmir this year in which 11,000 players from across the country would participate.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the 1st J&K Chancellor’s Athletic Meet at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, the LG said that overall, this year a record 35 lakh youth would get a chance to compete and hone their skills in different disciplines of sports.”

“‘My Youth My Pride’ campaign is being implemented across J&K to instill self-pride and confidence among the youth. Under this campaign, about 14 lakh youth are getting an opportunity to showcase their talent in 22 sports disciplines. Sports associations are coming together to provide an opportunity to about four lakh youth and children in different sports events,” he said.