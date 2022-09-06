J&K’s sports budget higher than many developed states, UTs: LG

Awantipora: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that 13 National Sports Championships were being organised in Jammu and Kashmir this year in which 11,000 players from across the country would participate.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the 1st J&K Chancellor’s Athletic Meet at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, the LG said that overall, this year a record 35 lakh youth would get a chance to compete and hone their skills in different disciplines of sports.”
“‘My Youth My Pride’ campaign is being implemented across J&K to instill self-pride and confidence among the youth. Under this campaign, about 14 lakh youth are getting an opportunity to showcase their talent in 22 sports disciplines. Sports associations are coming together to provide an opportunity to about four lakh youth and children in different sports events,” he said.
The LG said that in the last financial year, 126 projects were completed to develop sports infrastructure and today, indoor stadium facilities had been developed even in remote areas of J&K.
On the occasion, he inaugurated the 400-meter synthetic athletic track and dedicated the facility to the athletes.
Extending his best wishes to the participating athletes, the LG said that the Chancellor's Athletic Meet was the first of its kind athletic tournament at the university-level in J&K, which provides perfect opportunities for young men and women to showcase their skills in this competition.
“Sports is the key to character building. Sports is the only way to build knowledge, skill, and motivation in life. No one can forget the lessons learned on the athletic track. It inculcates team spirit, pride, determination, virtue, and creates an identity for the life,” he said.
The LG advised the athletes to put in their best efforts and take advantage of the opportunity to learn invaluable lessons on the track.
He said that the development of sports and mentoring of sportspersons were among the top priorities of the government.
The LG highlighted the measures taken by the government for creating world-class infrastructure, engaging more youth in sports activities, nurturing talent, and providing every necessary support to sportspersons and athletes.
“J&K’s sports budget is higher than various developed states and union territories which itself speaks volumes about our commitment towards creating sports culture,” he said.
Male and female athletes from different universities of J&K are participating in the two-day athletic meet organised by the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports.
Vice Chancellor IUST Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo in his welcome address emphasised the significance of sports in a student’s life for their holistic development.
He briefed about the various activities and sports competitions to be organised during the athletic meet.
Prof Romshoo said that 80 athletes from eight universities are taking part in different track events in the first Chancellor's Athletic Meet at IUST.
Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir (KU) Prof Nilofer Khan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Secretary to Government, Youth Services and Sports Sarmad Hafeez, and DIG South Kashmir Range (SKR) Abdul Jabbar were also present on the occasion.