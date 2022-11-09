J&K’s startup policy focuses on encouraging women-led startups by offering unique incentives: Jitendra Singh

Srinagar: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh Wednesday said that J&K's startup policy focuses on encouraging women-led startups.

A statement of Singh issued here said that at the inauguration of the three-day 'Kashmir Expo Start-ups for Livelihood' in Srinagar, Singh said that J&K’s startup policy focuses on encouraging women-led startups by offering unique incentives, establishing a complete complaint-handling system for startups, and creating entrepreneurial knowledge cells at higher education institutions to foster the entrepreneurial spirit.

He said that J&K’s startup policy also focuses on assisting student entrepreneurs.

Singh, who is also Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Science and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Space and Atomic Energy, said that these steps could help boost the startup movement and increase the number of startups in J&K.

He said that J&K had a huge potential of becoming the hub of agri-tech startups and technology could help value add to the products from the region with its immense biodiversity.

The expo is being organised under the aegis of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India (GoI) in association with the National Innovation Foundation-India.

In this three-day exhibition, youth who have started with innovation in various fields would also come to display their products, technology, and services.