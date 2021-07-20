J&K’s transformation must be visible on ground: LG

Srinagar: “UT Government is working with a mission to transform the urban living through technological innovations and streamlining fundamental infrastructure changes required for the future”.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha made these remarks while chairing a review meeting of Housing and Urban Development Department here at Civil Secretariat.

“The transformation of J&K must be visible on the ground and not just confined to official plan’s file”, said the Lt Governor.

The government machinery must adopt a pragmatic approach to deliver necessary projects without any further delay and fulfill the vision of making Jammu & Srinagar Smart Cities, observed the Lt Governor.

While reviewing the Flagship Schemes & Key Initiatives in Urban Sector, the Lt Governor directed for initiating transformative projects in both Jammu and Srinagar.

Underlining the importance of incorporating Drainage and Sewerage systems during the planning process of developing urban areas, the Lt Governor directed the officials to integrate the same in the Master plans to change the landscapes of the cities.

The Lt Governor asked the officials to rope in best professional experts in their respective fields and make them a part of the urban development planning process.