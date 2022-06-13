J&K's unemployment rate swells to 18.3%

Srinagar: In a worrying trend, the unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir has swelled to 18.3 percent for the month of May.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) figures, J&K has an unemployment rate of 18.3 percent unemployment rate, which was 15.6 percent during the month of April.

The unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir is higher than that national average and contrary to the downward trend across the country.