JKSSB to conduct test for various posts from March 16 to April 5

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is conducting Computer Based written Test (CBT) for various posts from March 16 to April 5, 2023, at various examination centers in J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the examination has been scheduled to be conducted in multiple batches at different locations and venues setup in various districts of J&K for which adequate security arrangements have been put in place at each examination centre.
The concerned District Magistrate would issue prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) around the examination centers during the timing of examination.
A multi-layered structure for supervision has also been established with one Centre Observer and Centre Magistrate for each examination center by the respective district administration.
Besides, senior officers would also be deployed as General Observer by the General Administration Department and IT professionals would be deployed by the Information Technology Department for monitoring of the CBT examinations.
The J&K Police should deploy security personnel for frisking and maintenance of law and order at each venue and location.
In addition, the CBT would be conducted under CCTV surveillance for maintaining transparency in the examination.
Besides, low frequency jammers are being installed in all the examination centres to prevent the use of unfair means including cheating using bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled electronic devices.
To ensure that the examination process being adopted is completely secure and free from any kind of malpractice, a third party has been hired to review and audit the examination process of CBTs conducted by the JKSSB.
The aspiring candidates appearing in the examination have been cautioned against the activities of vested interests and advised not to fall prey to the designs of touts and unscrupulous elements.
If touts and unscrupulous elements in any matter pertaining to recruitments of JKSSB approach any candidate, they are advised to immediately report about such persons to the JKSSB.
The JKSSB would appreciate if specific information about such unscrupulous elements along with evidence were furnished to the board, enabling it to take appropriate legal action.
The identity of such candidates who would report about the unscrupulous elements would be kept confidential.
The JKSSB wished best of luck to all the candidates taking the CBT examination. Moreover, the candidates scheduled to appear in the examination were also warned to desist from indulging in any unfair means practice like impersonation, carrying of prohibited items, communication devices, electronic equipment and gadgets or any other material with the intention of receiving assistance.
The candidates found to be attempting and using any unfair means practice during the examination, would be dealt with strictly as per the provisions of JKSSB (Conduct of Examinations) Regulations, 2022 including debarring of such candidates for appearing in future examinations.
The candidates have been advised to visit official website of the board https://jkssb.nic.in only for authentic, verified updates, and information.
They have also been asked to carefully read the instructions enclosed with the admit card.