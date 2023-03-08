JKSSB to conduct test for various posts from March 16 to April 5

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is conducting Computer Based written Test (CBT) for various posts from March 16 to April 5, 2023, at various examination centers in J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the examination has been scheduled to be conducted in multiple batches at different locations and venues setup in various districts of J&K for which adequate security arrangements have been put in place at each examination centre.

The concerned District Magistrate would issue prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) around the examination centers during the timing of examination.