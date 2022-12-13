JKSSB undergoing exhaustive ‘makeover exercise’

Questions, with regard to the renewed controversy, which landed the Board in the court of law and also earned it some adverse remarks, were imperative. Yet the sub-judice nature of the matter did not allow him to elaborate on that account.

However, he asserted that there was no deviation in rules in the selection of company hired to conduct the computer-based test for the posts of JEs (Civil) at Jal Shakti department and JKP Sub-Inspectors.

“Since the matter is sub-judice, I would not be able to answer your questions on this account. However, I will certainly use this opportunity to make our intentions clear to the candidates as at the end of day, it is their satisfaction and trust, which matter the most to us (the Board and the government). They are the main and only stake-holders for us,” he said.

“There are issues being raised regarding the recent selection of the company for holding the Computer based test. I assure you as well as the candidates that the selection is purely as per the rules. The committee, constituted by the General Administration Department, is headed by the senior-most member of the Board. Only endeavour of all the members of the Board in that committee and even from other departments was to have it (selection of company) through a very transparent method, following all guidelines as provided under General Financial Rules (GFR) of the Government of India. They have not deviated from these rules. Still the matter has landed in the court of law so I cannot answer in detail all your queries,” SSB chairman maintained.