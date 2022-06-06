Jodhamal School Jammu wins environment award

Srinagar: The Department of Ecology and Environment had initiated a Green Life Contest for students and School in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.
The motive of the LIFE (Life Style for Earth) contest was to encourage the students to make efforts for Cleanliness, encourage Plantations of the trees, plants and flowers.
Schools from all districts of J&K participated in the contest. Around 1300 students from Jodhamal School enthusiastically participated in the contest under the able guidance of their teachers and the CCA incharges Deepali Puri and Mubeen Butt.
The Theme for World Environment Day 2022 was “ONLY ONE EARTH”. Jodhamal Public School was declared as the Green Champ School by the department.
The Award Ceremony for the contest was held on June 5, 2022 at SKICC, Srinagar, where a proud student of Jodhamal Public School, Master Armaan Kansal received the award on behalf of his school from the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
The Trustee of Jodhamal Public School Nandan Kuthiala, Director, Arati Kuthiala along with the Principal Dr. Deep Khare congratulated Team Jodhamal. They also thanked the Staff, Students and Parents of team Jodhamal for their collaborative approach and hard work.