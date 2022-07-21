Joe Biden tests positive for coronavirus

New York: US President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing very mild symptoms, the White House said on Thursday.

Biden, 79, who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, has begun taking the Covid-19 pill Paxlovid. In line with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time, it said.

The White House said consistent with its protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, Biden will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.