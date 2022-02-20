Joint teams of Police, Revenue Department conduct multiple raids across Jammu

Srinagar: The joint teams of revenue and police officials on Sunday morning conducted multiple simultaneous raids in 21 locations across Jammu district with regard to the important missing revenue records belonging to Chawadi and Sunjwan revenue villages falling in Bahu Tehsil.

As per an official statement, as part of the ongoing investigation in case FIR No. 182/2021 lodged on 07-11-2021 in Police Station Channi Himmat regarding missing revenue records viz. Lathas, Masavis etc. of village Chowadi and Sunjuwan of Tehsil Bahu; Joint raids by Jammu Police and Revenue Authorities at multiple locations were carried out today on 20-02-2022 in the wee hours, which are still continuing at few places.