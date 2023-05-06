Jourian bids tearful adieu to local soldier

Jammu: Emotions ran high as a sea of humanity bade a tearful adieu to soldier Havildar Neelam Singh, amid slogans against Pakistan and heart-rending calls of his minor daughter asking him to “come back” in Dalpat village of Jourian in Akhnoor of Jammu district on Saturday.

Almost the entire Jourian was there to attend the last rites of its brave-heart, son of the soil.

Havildar Neelam was among five soldiers who were killed in an IED explosion by the terrorists during an encounter in a forest area of Rajouri on May 5, 2023.

As the body of the soldier was brought to his native village in a procession, the locals even from adjoining areas gathered there in Dalpat village to mourn the irreparable loss.