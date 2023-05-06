Jourian bids tearful adieu to local soldier

Jammu: Emotions ran high as a sea of humanity bade a tearful adieu to soldier Havildar Neelam Singh, amid slogans against Pakistan and heart-rending calls of his minor daughter asking him to “come back” in Dalpat village of Jourian in Akhnoor of Jammu district on Saturday.
Almost the entire Jourian was there to attend the last rites of its brave-heart, son of the soil.
Havildar Neelam was among five soldiers who were killed in an IED explosion by the terrorists during an encounter in a forest area of Rajouri on May 5, 2023.
As the body of the soldier was brought to his native village in a procession, the locals even from adjoining areas gathered there in Dalpat village to mourn the irreparable loss.
The army troops brought his body in a military truck to his village. The members of family and the relatives were inconsolable as they handed over the mortal remains of the soldier.
Havildar Neelam Singh is survived by his wife Vandana, their daughter Pawana and son Ankit.
In the presence of hundreds of people, the soldier was cremated. A large number of politicians, cutting across party affiliations, were also present there. Angat Singh, brother of Neelam Singh, lit the pyre.
The cries of Pawana, the minor daughter of the soldier, were heart-rending as she was repeatedly saying, “Papa Wapas Aajao (Papa come back).” With tears in her eyes, she recalled, “We used to play with papa and visit places with him whenever he would visit us.”
“Last time, he asked my mother if she was okay. Next morning, she made several calls, but there was no response…..” and she broke down.