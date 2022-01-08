Journalist arrested in Bandipora

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday arrested a journalist in Bandipora district of North Kashmir, days after he posted a video of family and relatives of a killed militant, raising anti-India slogans.

Police said the journalist was involved in “mischievous activities to disrupt peace and tranquillity of the region.”

Sajad Gull, a journalism student, a resident of Shahgund Hajin Bandipora was detained by army during a raid last night and subsequently handed over to police, family said.