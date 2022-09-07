JU Associate Professor hangs self

Jammu: An Associate Professor in the Psychology Department of the University of Jammu (JU) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his office on Wednesday.
Police sources said that the Associate Professor Chander Shekhar, 45, of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, presently living at JU old campus was found hanging at his office from a ceiling fan.
A police team from the nearby police post rushed to the spot and shifted his body to the hospital for autopsy and other legal formalities.
Meanwhile, inquiry proceedings into the matter have been initiated in this regard.
Speaking to the media, Dean of Students Welfare (DSW), JU, Prof Parkash Anthal said, “On September 1, 2022, around 20 to 22 students had lodged a written complaint against Prof Chander Shekhar for sexual harassment and the case was being investigated by the university’s committee.”
He said that the video statements of the complainants were also recorded.
“Based on the committee’s inquiry report, he was placed under suspension and barred from teaching and evaluation given the pending inquiry,” Prof Anthal said. “When he came to know about the decisions of the committee, he came to his room and locked it from inside. When I came to know about the incident, I sent the chief security officer of the campus to check.”
He said that the (campus) security broke open his office door and found him hanging from the ceiling fan.