JU Associate Professor hangs self

Jammu: An Associate Professor in the Psychology Department of the University of Jammu (JU) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his office on Wednesday.

Police sources said that the Associate Professor Chander Shekhar, 45, of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, presently living at JU old campus was found hanging at his office from a ceiling fan.

A police team from the nearby police post rushed to the spot and shifted his body to the hospital for autopsy and other legal formalities.