Judges are like architectural designers while deciding cases: Chief Justice

Quoting former judge at the Supreme Court, Justice H K Sema, Justice Sharma said that the judgement was best when given with reasons.

Quoting former Chief Justice of India, Justice R C Lahoti, she said that while writing a judgement do not go into the verbosity of the document.

Justice Sharma said that a litigant should understand why a case was in his favour or against, that should come out from the judgement.

“The basic factors that should be considered, is to maintain integrity while passing a decision and it should not be influenced by any other matter, even our own prejudices and biases. We have to consider the facts while writing a judgement that should be based on the provision of law, the aspect on which we are doing and how we are going to write the judgement,” she said.

A member of J&K Judicial Academy Justice Javed Iqbal Wani in his address, citing the case of Barender Kumar Gosh said that the trial judge quoted from the sonnet ‘On His Blindness’ of a famous English poet John Milton, "They also serve who only stand and wait" while turning the plea of innocence of Barender Kumar Gosh in a robbery and murder case quoting that even if you were guard at the door still you were guilty of the crime for taking no action.

Justice Wani, citing another recent judgement of the Supreme Court of India, while quoting former judge of the Supreme Court of Queensland, Justice Roslyn Atkinson, who had said that there are purposes for any judgement that is written - to spell out judges own thoughts, to explain your decision to the parties, to communicate the reasons for the decision to the public and to provide reasons for an appeal to consider said, “Every judgement has to have various basic elements such as statement of material (relevant) facts, legal issues or questions, deliberation to reach at decision, and the ratio or conclusive decision.”

Director of J&K Judicial Academy, M K Sharma, in his welcome address, underscored the importance of organising this programme saying that writing judgments and orders was an art and often varied from judge to judge as no form or format had been provided in law as to how judgments and orders should be written by the judges.