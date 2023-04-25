Jullay! Y20 summit delegates get warm welcome in Leh

Ganderbal: Ahead of the Y20 summit to be held in Leh from April 26 to 28, 20 delegates from various countries arrived in Ladakh’s largest city on Tuesday.

The delegates were accorded a warm welcome on their arrival at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee (KBR) Airport, Leh.

Ladakh is hosting the Y20 pre-summit from April 26 to 28.

About 100 youth delegates would attend different programmes organised by the Ladakh administration.

The programmes would be showcased with a focus on the involvement of local youth from different backgrounds, including sports, entrepreneurship, art, and medicine.

Ladakh is hosting a three-day Youth-20 pre-summit under the aegis of the G20.