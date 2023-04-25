Jullay! Y20 summit delegates get warm welcome in Leh

Ganderbal: Ahead of the Y20 summit to be held in Leh from April 26 to 28, 20 delegates from various countries arrived in Ladakh’s largest city on Tuesday.
The delegates were accorded a warm welcome on their arrival at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee (KBR) Airport, Leh.
Ladakh is hosting the Y20 pre-summit from April 26 to 28.
About 100 youth delegates would attend different programmes organised by the Ladakh administration.
The programmes would be showcased with a focus on the involvement of local youth from different backgrounds, including sports, entrepreneurship, art, and medicine.
Ladakh is hosting a three-day Youth-20 pre-summit under the aegis of the G20.
During the three-day summit, discussions and deliberations would be held on various important topics.
On the first day of the summit, the delegates would visit local places of importance including Hemis and Thiksey monasteries and Shanti Stupa.
The next day, LG Ladakh B D Mishra would address the delegates at the Sindhu Sanskriti Auditorium.
On the last day of the pre-summit, Union Minister Anurag Thakur would interact with the delegates and also participate in a youth dialogue.
As per the J&K administration officials, adequate security measures and other arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the programme.
The Y20 pre-summit in Ladakh would be a valuable opportunity for the global youth to reflect on priority areas in consultation with the G20 member states to come up with policy recommendations that would prove beneficial to the Ladakh region.