Justice Magrey to take oath as Chief Justice of J&K, Ladakh HC today

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha would administer the oath of office to Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey as Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh at SKICC in Srinagar at 10 am on Thursday.

Official sources said that besides serving and retired judges of the High Court, Advocate General, judicial officers, lawyers, and dignitaries including the Chief Secretary and other officers from the civil administration and the Police Department are expected to participate in the ceremony. Justice Magrey would be the 35th Chief Justice of the High Court.