Justice N K Singh appointed Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh HC

Srinagar: President of India Droupadi Murmu appointed Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh as new Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court on Sunday, two months after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended him for the coveted post.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, Judge of the Gauhati High Court to be Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” reads a notification issued by Ministry of Law and Justice Department, Government of India.

Justice Singh, presently posted at Gauhati High Court, was recommended to be the Chief Justice of J&K by a 6-member Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on December 13 last year.