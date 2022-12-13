Justice N Kotiswar Singh recommended as CJ of J&K and Ladakh HC

Srinagar: The Supreme Court Collegium Tuesday recommended the transfer of Justice N Kotiswar Singh as Chief Justice (CJ) of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.
Presently posted in Gauhati High Court, Justice Singh is among the three judges of the High Courts recommended to be transferred by the six-member collegium led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.
Besides Justice Singh, the two other judges the collegium recommended included Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra (Uttarakhand) as Chief Justice Jharkhand and Justice K. Vinod Chandran (Kerala) to Chief Justice of High Court of Gauhati.
Born on March 1, 1963, at Imphal, Manipur, Justice Singh had schooling from Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapith, Purulia, West Bengal and Pre University Course in Science from St Anthony’s College, Shillong.
Justice Singh graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University with BA (Honors) in Political Science in 1983 and did his LLB from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University in 1986.
Justice Singh was enrolled as an Advocate in 1986.
He served as the Advocate General of the State of Manipur from November 3, 2007, till his elevation to the bench.
Justice Singh was sworn in as an Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court on October 17, 2011, and as a Judge of the Gauhati High Court on November 7, 2012.
He was appointed as a Judge of the Manipur High Court upon its creation with effect from March 23, 2013.
Justice Singh was appointed to perform the duties of the office of Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court from September 21, 2020, to January 9, 2021, and from May 9, 2022, to June 22, 2022.