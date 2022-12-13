Justice N Kotiswar Singh recommended as CJ of J&K and Ladakh HC

Srinagar: The Supreme Court Collegium Tuesday recommended the transfer of Justice N Kotiswar Singh as Chief Justice (CJ) of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

Presently posted in Gauhati High Court, Justice Singh is among the three judges of the High Courts recommended to be transferred by the six-member collegium led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

Besides Justice Singh, the two other judges the collegium recommended included Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra (Uttarakhand) as Chief Justice Jharkhand and Justice K. Vinod Chandran (Kerala) to Chief Justice of High Court of Gauhati.