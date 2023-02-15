Justice N Kotiswar Singh takes oath as Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh HC

Srinagar: Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh Wednesday took oath as 36th Chief Justice (CJ) of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office to the Chief Justice at a ceremony held in Jammu.

The oath ceremony comes three days after the President of India appointed Justice Singh as the Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

Registrar General of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Shahzad Azeem read out the warrant of appointment.