Justice Tashi Rabstan appointed acting CJ of High Court of J&K and Ladakh

Srinagar: The President of India Tuesday appointed Justice Tashi Rabstan, the senior-most judge of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court from December 8.
Justice Rabstan would perform his duties as acting chief justice of J&K and Ladakh following the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey on December 7.
“In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Justice Tashi Rabstan, senior-most judge of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, with effect from December 8, 2022, consequent upon the retirement of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh,” read a notification, issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.
Justice Rabstan was appointed Additional Judge of the High Court of J&K vide notification No K 13021/01/2012-US II dated March 7, 2013, and took oath of the office on March 8, 2013.
Justice Rabstan was appointed as permanent Judge of the High Court of J&K on May 16, 2014.
Since he took over as the judge of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, he has ruled on more than 13,000 cases.
He has authored thousands of judgments, which included some landmark ones.
Born in an agriculturist family of Varsudopa on April 10, 1963 at village Skurbuchan in Leh district of Ladakh, Justice Rabstan did his graduation and LLB from the University of Jammu.
He was enrolled as an Advocate on March 6, 1990, in the Bar Council of J&K and started practicing in the High Court of J&K and various other High Courts on arbitrations, constitution, service, election, civil, and criminal matters.
Experienced in researching the intent of laws and judicial decisions and apply law to clients’ circumstances, Justice Rabstan remained Standing Counsel for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh from 1997 to 2005.
Justice Rabstan was appointed Additional Central Government Standing Counsel, now Central Government Counsel, for J&K High Court, Jammu Wing in September 1998 and continued till his elevation.
Justice Rabstan remained panel counsel for the Union Public Service Commission, New Delhi from April 2008 till December 2011.
Meanwhile, the Registrar General at Jammu Sanjeev Gupta has already notified that to bid farewell to Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh on his demitting the office and a Full Court reference would be held on December 7, 2022, at 3:45 pm in the Chief Justice’s court room at Jammu.
Earlier, Chief Justice Magrey Tuesday morning addressed the Judicial Officers of both the union territories of J&K and Ladakh on the occasion of his laying down the robes on December 7, 2022.
The address was virtually delivered from the Jammu wing of the High Court and all the Judicial Officers joined the event online from their respective places of posting.
Justice Magrey was appointed Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh on October 11, 2022 and he assumed office on October 13, 2022.