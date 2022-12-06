Justice Tashi Rabstan appointed acting CJ of High Court of J&K and Ladakh

Srinagar: The President of India Tuesday appointed Justice Tashi Rabstan, the senior-most judge of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court from December 8.

Justice Rabstan would perform his duties as acting chief justice of J&K and Ladakh following the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey on December 7.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Justice Tashi Rabstan, senior-most judge of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, with effect from December 8, 2022, consequent upon the retirement of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh,” read a notification, issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.