Juvenile stabs 15-year-old boy in Srinagar; incident sends shock waves across city

Srinagar: A juvenile on Saturday stabbed to death a 15-year-old boy in Srinagar, sending shock waves across the city.
The incident happened in Chinar Bagh area of Dalgate in Srinagar and the accused was arrested.
“A juvenile (name withheld) apprehended for stabbing and murdering a 15-year-old boy in Chinar Bagh area. The weapon of offence was also recovered on the instance of the accused. This knife was thrown by the accused in a marshy area after the crime. FIR No 36/2023 was registered in Kothibagh Police Station,” Police said in a tweet.
Soon after the incident, hundreds of people assembled in the area and a pall of gloom descended upon the entire region.
Police said that the case was being investigated on a fast track basis and the weapon used for the offence had been recovered.
Several stabbing incidents have been reported in Qamarwari, Bemina, Kralpora, Batmaloo, Nowhatta, Kothibagh, Rambagh areas of district Srinagar in the past four months.
On August 29, a 19-year-old boy was stabbed by two teenagers at a Government Polytechnic College in Bemina area of Srinagar.
Police have arrested the accused duo in the stabbing incident.
Police had said that two accused Abrar Shabir of Chadoora area of Budgam district and Rahil Ali of Dalgate, Srinagar stabbed the polytechnic student with a sharp-edged weapon.
An FIR No 89/2023 was registered at Bemina Police Station and the weapon of offence was also recovered.
The incident came a month and half after the district administration Srinagar banned sharp edged weapons amid rising cases of stabbings in the district.
In an order issued on July 21, the district administration Srinagar had banned all sharp-edged weapons other than those used for domestic, agricultural, industrial, and scientific purposes in view of the recent stabbing incidents.
The ban came after the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar reported multiple incidents of stabbing and attacks using sharp edged weapons in Srinagar during the past few months.