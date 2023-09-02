Juvenile stabs 15-year-old boy in Srinagar; incident sends shock waves across city

Srinagar: A juvenile on Saturday stabbed to death a 15-year-old boy in Srinagar, sending shock waves across the city.

The incident happened in Chinar Bagh area of Dalgate in Srinagar and the accused was arrested.

“A juvenile (name withheld) apprehended for stabbing and murdering a 15-year-old boy in Chinar Bagh area. The weapon of offence was also recovered on the instance of the accused. This knife was thrown by the accused in a marshy area after the crime. FIR No 36/2023 was registered in Kothibagh Police Station,” Police said in a tweet.

Soon after the incident, hundreds of people assembled in the area and a pall of gloom descended upon the entire region.

Police said that the case was being investigated on a fast track basis and the weapon used for the offence had been recovered.