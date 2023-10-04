Kalakote anti-terror operation enters day 3, searches continue

Rajouri: The anti-terror operation in Kalakote area of Rajouri district entered its third day on Wednesday with searches being conducted in around half a dozen villages.

The operation was launched on Monday morning by security forces following an input of suspicious movement in the area. It was launched jointly by Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF personnel.

On Monday, when security forces were conducting searches in the village Broh, a gunfight erupted. The security forces and terrorists exchanged gunfire for hours in which two army personnel also sustained injuries.

“Since Tuesday morning, no fresh firing has taken place in the area. However, anti-terror operation is going on and the security forces are trying to track the hiding terrorists,” officials said,