Kalij Pheasant declared bird of J&K UT

A senior official of the wildlife department told Greater Kashmir that the Hangul will continue to be the animal of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the bird is mainly found in Jammu parts besides Uri in Kashmir.

Chief Wildlife Warden J&K Suresh Kumar Gupta told Greater Kashmir that the government has adopted Kalij Pheasant as UT bird for J&K, while as Hangul will remain as the UT animal of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pertinently, the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 led to the creation of two separate union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.