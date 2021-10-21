Kalij Pheasant declared bird of J&K UT

Srinagar: The Government has declared Kalij Pheasant as the bird of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. An order in this regard has been issued by the department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.
"Sanction is hereby accorded to declaration of Kalij Pheasant (Lophura Leucomelanos) as bird of the Union Territory of J&K," reads the order issued by Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Forest Ecology and Environment, Sanjeev Verma.
A senior official of the wildlife department told Greater Kashmir that the Hangul will continue to be the animal of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that the bird is mainly found in Jammu parts besides Uri in Kashmir.
Chief Wildlife Warden J&K Suresh Kumar Gupta told Greater Kashmir that the government has adopted Kalij Pheasant as UT bird for J&K, while as Hangul will remain as the UT animal of Jammu and Kashmir.
Pertinently, the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 led to the creation of two separate union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir had the black-necked crane and Kashmir stag as its State Bird and State Animal respectively. But the black-necked crane is found only in Eastern Ladakh and the Hangul in Kashmir Valley only. So following the bifurcation, new options for the bird and animal symbols were needed for the newly created union territory. Recently the Ladakh administration declared black necked crane as its state bird and Snow leopard as its new state animal.
Experts said that every state and UT of India has symbols such as the state bird, animal and flower, which are recognised for their importance in that region. They are chosen from the unique flora and fauna in the State and UT, and represent the culture and the natural wonders of that particular State/UT. These symbols play a vital role in boosting conservation and protection efforts, and shine a spotlight on species that are integral to a state or UT.