Kaman Post Museum in Uri showcases Kashmir’s rich history, culture

Baramulla: In an endeavor to offer visitors an immersive experience into the captivating history and vibrant culture of Kashmir, the Army has set up a museum at the Kaman Post along the Line of Control (LoC).

The museum has quickly become a must-visit destination for tourists seeking to delve into the region’s heritage, boasting an impressive collection of vintage photographs, antique arms, and other unique artifacts.

The museum at Kaman Post offers an enthralling journey through the annals of Kashmir’s past, providing visitors with insights into the customs, traditions, and lifestyles of the region’s inhabitants over the ages.

From intriguingly aged items like the 80-year-old Chamre Ka Bag (Leather Bag), once used by village heads to collect Lagaan (revenue) for the Maharaja, to an 83-year-old Churra, a weapon used for hunting and self-protection, the museum brings history to life with its diverse range of exhibits.

One of the highlights of the museum is the 83-year-old Charkha, a wooden spinning device that harkens back to the Gandhian era, when it played a significant role in creating Yari (yarn) out of cotton.