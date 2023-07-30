Kaman Post Museum in Uri showcases Kashmir’s rich history, culture

Baramulla: In an endeavor to offer visitors an immersive experience into the captivating history and vibrant culture of Kashmir, the Army has set up a museum at the Kaman Post along the Line of Control (LoC).
The museum has quickly become a must-visit destination for tourists seeking to delve into the region’s heritage, boasting an impressive collection of vintage photographs, antique arms, and other unique artifacts.
The museum at Kaman Post offers an enthralling journey through the annals of Kashmir’s past, providing visitors with insights into the customs, traditions, and lifestyles of the region’s inhabitants over the ages.
From intriguingly aged items like the 80-year-old Chamre Ka Bag (Leather Bag), once used by village heads to collect Lagaan (revenue) for the Maharaja, to an 83-year-old Churra, a weapon used for hunting and self-protection, the museum brings history to life with its diverse range of exhibits.
One of the highlights of the museum is the 83-year-old Charkha, a wooden spinning device that harkens back to the Gandhian era, when it played a significant role in creating Yari (yarn) out of cotton.
The museum’s collection extends beyond weaponry and textile tools, with a wide array of ancient utensils that were used during meal times in times gone by.
Among the treasured artifacts on display is an iron chair, over a century old, which was once employed by village heads to conduct court proceedings.
Additionally, the museum preserves earthen pots that were once an integral part of the daily lives of Kashmiri people.
An Army officer said that the museum was earlier in Uri but was shifted to Kaman Post three months ago.
The museum’s relocation from Uri to Kaman Post came as the Army declared the last post on the LoC in Kashmir a tourist destination, making it more accessible to a larger audience.
The Army officer shared insights into the efforts behind curating the impressive assortment of artifacts.
“We collected these invaluable items from locals of Uri village and adjoining areas and meticulously put them on display at the museum. Our aim is to enrich the knowledge of both outside J&K tourists and local visitors about Kashmir’s rich history and culture,” the officer said.
Since its inauguration three months ago, the museum at Kaman Post has drawn a constant stream of visitors from various parts of the country.
“We have witnessed a surge in tourists visiting Kaman Post since the establishment of the museum. Its unique collection and immersive displays have captivated the interest of the visitors, ensuring that they don’t leave without experiencing this remarkable glimpse into Kashmir’s past,” the Army officer said.