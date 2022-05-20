Kansal compliments 3 GDCs on securing autonomous status, ‘A’ grade by NAAC

Srinagar: Principal Secretary Higher Education Department Rohit Kansal on Thursday complimented the Government Degree College (GDC) Baramulla saying that GDC Baramulla is poised to be granted autonomous status shortly.

The Principal Secretary also complimented GDC Kupwara and Pulwama as the two institutions have been accredited with ‘A’ grade on the National Assessment and Accreditation exercise conducted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

He also congratulated the other institutions which had successfully completed the accreditation process.

While GDC Women Anantnag and GDC Nowsherahad secured a B+ ranking, GDC SPMR Jammu, GDC Doda, Chrar-e-Sharief had completed the process with a B ranking. Kansal made a special mention of the efforts of the Principals of these colleges and their entire staff.