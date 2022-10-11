Kansal lauds J&K’s degree colleges for making 2022 ‘year of academic excellence’

Srinagar: Principal Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Rohit Kansal Tuesday complimented the Government College of Education Srinagar, Islamia College of Science and Commerce Srinagar, and Government Degree College Khour, Jammu on their excellent performance in the accreditation grading.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the GCOE Srinagar has been accredited with an ‘A’ grade with a CGPA of 3.24.

The grading is valid for 5 years.

The GDC Khour has scored a CGPA of 2.68 and has been graded as B+.

The autonomous status of Islamia College has also been extended.

In a message, Kansal made a special mention of the efforts of the Director Colleges as well as the principals of these colleges and their entire staff.