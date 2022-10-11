Kansal lauds J&K’s degree colleges for making 2022 ‘year of academic excellence’

Srinagar: Principal Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Rohit Kansal Tuesday complimented the Government College of Education Srinagar, Islamia College of Science and Commerce Srinagar, and Government Degree College Khour, Jammu on their excellent performance in the accreditation grading.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the GCOE Srinagar has been accredited with an ‘A’ grade with a CGPA of 3.24.
The grading is valid for 5 years.
The GDC Khour has scored a CGPA of 2.68 and has been graded as B+.
The autonomous status of Islamia College has also been extended.
In a message, Kansal made a special mention of the efforts of the Director Colleges as well as the principals of these colleges and their entire staff.
Following a vigorous effort by the HED, 52 degree colleges have so far been accredited under the National Assessment and Accreditation exercise conducted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
While 4 colleges have secured an ‘A’ grade, a college has secured a B++ grade, and 10 colleges have a ‘B+’ grade.
Another 26 colleges have completed the formalities and are awaiting formal inspection and award of grades.
Kansal reiterated that the HED was determined to ensure that all eligible degree colleges get NAAC accredited this year.
Besides, GCOE Srinagar, which was awarded an ‘A’ grade on Monday, GDC Baramulla, Kupwara, and Pulwama too have earlier been accredited with an ‘A’ grade.
The degree college Surankote despite its remoteness and difficult geography was awarded the ‘B++’grading.
In the current year itself, GDC Women Anantnag, GDC Nowshera, and GDC Bishnah secured a B+ ranking.
GDC Baramulla, Government College for Women, Parade Ground, Jammu, and Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar have, in addition, also received autonomous status.
In all cases, the visiting NAAC peer teams placed on record their appreciation for the institutions about innovations in pedagogy, curricular vision in terms of renewal, implementation, and operationalisation, infrastructure and learning resources, material development in terms of manuals and planners, and other institutional publications.
The NAAC conducts assessment and accreditation of Higher Educational Institutions (HEI) like colleges, universities, or other recognised institutions to derive an understanding of the ‘Quality Status’ of the institution.
NAAC evaluates the institutions for their conformance to the standards of quality in terms of their performance related to the educational processes and outcomes, curriculum coverage, teaching-learning processes, faculty, research, infrastructure, learning resources, organisation, governance, financial well-being, and student services.
The NAAC accreditation is the ultimate parameter of the quality of an institution on a diverse array of parameters.
Expressing happiness over the performance of the degree colleges awarded grading, Kansal said he was satisfied with the progress being made by all degree colleges in improving quality and in achieving satisfactory rankings.
He said that the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020) had laid out a clear roadmap and vision for progressively greater autonomy of all HEIs.
“Colleges were encouraged, supported, and incentivised to gradually attain the minimum benchmarks required for each level of accreditation. Over time, it was envisaged that every college would develop into either an autonomous degree-granting college or a constituent college of a university,” Kansal said.
He expressed confidence that J&K’s HEIs were well on track to take advantage of the opportunities made available by the NEP-2020.