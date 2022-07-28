Kansal reviews new academic sessions in universities, colleges

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department (HED), Rohit Kansal Thursday chaired a meeting with Registrars and Deans of all the universities of J&K to review the process regarding the commencement of academic session 2022-23 in the universities and colleges.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that after reviewing the progress of the ongoing admission process, Kansal stressed to the participants that the last date of admissions should be fixed so that the students of all boards including CBSE get the adequate opportunity for admission to colleges and universities here.
“Our priority is to streamline the admission process and examination process, and ensure that no candidate is deprived of admission in any college of J&K,” he said.
Reviewing the progress on implementation of NEP-2020, Kansal said that for the better implementation of the National Education Policy, all universities should work in coordination and maintain effective communication.
He emphasised that colleges, universities, and regulators were the three pillars of the educational ecosystem and they needed to work in harmony to ensure the system was able to deliver quality education to the students.
Kansal asked the universities to ensure that all preparatory activities including finalisation of syllabi were completed well before the beginning of the new session.
He directed the concerned authorities for establishing career counseling cells in each college and university for providing counseling to the students.
Kansal directed the universities to take the lead in organising workshops and lectures by professionals to guide the students in the placement process.
He also stressed that all universities and colleges needed to widely disseminate information about NEP and advised them to hold seminars and symposiums to discuss in detail the implementation mechanism. Kansal also advised the universities to revive the practice of inter-university sports and cultural activities and other competitions.
He directed the college representatives to prepare a framework for starting skill development courses in their respective colleges.
Reviewing the research activities in colleges, Kansal requested the representatives of the universities to handhold colleges to conduct research at the college level and guide them in conducting research by providing equipment and manpower support.
During the meeting, he was informed that the J&K government had decided to set up examination infrastructure in universities and colleges to streamline examinations of universities, colleges, J&K SSB, J&K PSC, and other important examinations.
Kansal directed the participants to identify suitable halls and land to establish these dedicated examination centers.
Reviewing other initiatives of the universities, he expressed satisfaction over the participation of all colleges and universities of J&K in developing an ERP solution via the e-Samarth platform.
Kansal advised the universities to provide data to the IT nodal officers for relevant e-Samarth modules. He directed nominating nodal officers from each university for coordination with the IT Department.
Registrars and Dean Academics of the University of Kashmir, University of Jammu, Islamic University, SMVDU, Cluster University of Jammu and Cluster University of Srinagar, Central Universities of Kashmir and Jammu, and Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University besides Director Colleges and other senior officers.