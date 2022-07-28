Kansal reviews new academic sessions in universities, colleges

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department (HED), Rohit Kansal Thursday chaired a meeting with Registrars and Deans of all the universities of J&K to review the process regarding the commencement of academic session 2022-23 in the universities and colleges.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that after reviewing the progress of the ongoing admission process, Kansal stressed to the participants that the last date of admissions should be fixed so that the students of all boards including CBSE get the adequate opportunity for admission to colleges and universities here.

“Our priority is to streamline the admission process and examination process, and ensure that no candidate is deprived of admission in any college of J&K,” he said.