KANYAKUMARI TO KASHMIR | Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes, reaches Pantha Chowk

Srinagar: The Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, reached Pantha Chowk on the outskirts of Srinagar after a single stop near Birla School in Galandar area of Pampore.

After a night's halt there, the yatra would resume on Sunday morning from Pantha Chowk and culminate near Nehru Park on the Boulevard in the city.

On Monday, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would unfurl the tricolour at the party headquarters at M A Road here, following which he would address a public rally at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium for which 23 opposition political parties have been invited.