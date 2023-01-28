KANYAKUMARI TO KASHMIR | Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes, reaches Pantha Chowk

Srinagar: The Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, reached Pantha Chowk on the outskirts of Srinagar after a single stop near Birla School in Galandar area of Pampore.
After a night's halt there, the yatra would resume on Sunday morning from Pantha Chowk and culminate near Nehru Park on the Boulevard in the city.
On Monday, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would unfurl the tricolour at the party headquarters at M A Road here, following which he would address a public rally at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium for which 23 opposition political parties have been invited.
On Saturday, Gandhi stopped the yatra for a while at Lethpora in Pulwama and laid a flower bouquet at the spot where 40 CRPF soldiers were killed in the 2019 terrorist attack.
Official sources said that Gandhi resumed the yatra from Chersoo village in Anantnag district.
In Awantipora town, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, her mother Gulshan Nazir and her daughter Iltija Mufti also joined the yatra and walked alongside the Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who joined the yatra at Lethpora.
Authorities said tight security arrangements had been made along the yatra route.