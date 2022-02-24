Kargil schools to reopen in phased manner from March 1

Srinagar: The district administration Kargil has ordered for reopening of schools in a phased manner from March 1, 2022 in the district. The decision was taken following a detailed review meeting of COVID-19 situation was convened by the district administration Kargil.
As per the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Santosh Sukhadeva, all the government and private educational institutions in the district will re-open after winter vacation from March 1 for class 6th to 12th.
“The rest of the schools up to 5th class will open from March 11,” the order said. The district administration has however ordered the head of the institution and teaching staff to report at their respective schools three days before the date of re-opening of schools for making requisite arrangements in coordination with the Village Education Committee (VEC) members.
“The heads of schools and the staff will ensure that the COVID-19 related SOPs are being followed by the students at their home as well as at schools,” the deputy commissioner Kargil in his order said.
The administration further directed the schools not to allow any student with COVID-19 symptoms to attend the school. “The head of the institution shall ensure that all COVID-19 related guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health, Government of India are strictly followed,” the order said.
Also, the schools have been asked to take all precautionary measures to avoid spread of the virus. “Wearing of masks by the students and teachers besides the availability of soap and water for washing hands and sanitiser at the main gate of the schools shall be ensured,” the order reads.
The schools have been asked to ensure continuous maintenance and monitoring of cleanliness and hygienic conditions in and around the schools.
“Frequent cleaning and sanitization of commonly touched surfaces like doorknobs and latches should be done inside and outside classrooms,” the order reads. The schools have been further instructed to ensure availability of drinking water facilities while bringing of water bottles by the students shall be encouraged as well.
As already reported, the government schools in Jammu reopened from February 14 in a phased manner for all classes while the schools in Valley and Jammu winter zones are scheduled to reopen for routine class work from February 28.
Ahead of the reopening, the schools have been asked not to create a hostile environment for students by rushing on giving home assignments and unit tests for them. The parents and other stakeholders have also urged the schools to continue with fun based activities for the first two weeks in schools.