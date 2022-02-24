Kargil schools to reopen in phased manner from March 1

Also, the schools have been asked to take all precautionary measures to avoid spread of the virus. “Wearing of masks by the students and teachers besides the availability of soap and water for washing hands and sanitiser at the main gate of the schools shall be ensured,” the order reads.

The schools have been asked to ensure continuous maintenance and monitoring of cleanliness and hygienic conditions in and around the schools.

“Frequent cleaning and sanitization of commonly touched surfaces like doorknobs and latches should be done inside and outside classrooms,” the order reads. The schools have been further instructed to ensure availability of drinking water facilities while bringing of water bottles by the students shall be encouraged as well.

As already reported, the government schools in Jammu reopened from February 14 in a phased manner for all classes while the schools in Valley and Jammu winter zones are scheduled to reopen for routine class work from February 28.