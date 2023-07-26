Kargil Vijay Diwas | President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Kargil heroes

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday paid tributes to the fallen heroes of Kargil and said that their heroic stories would always inspire generations to come.

“Today, on the glorious occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, all the countrymen remember the victory achieved by the extraordinary valor of our armed forces. On behalf of a grateful nation, I pay tribute and bow to the memory of the fighters who paved the way for victory by sacrificing their lives to protect the country. Their heroic stories will always inspire generations to come. Jai Hind!” President Murmu said in a tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to the heroes of the Kargil conflict on the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas and said the occasion brings to the fore the heroic saga of those wonderful brave hearts of India who would always remain an inspiration for the countrymen.