Karnah man falls to death

Kupwara: A man died after falling from a walnut tree in the Karnah area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday. An official said that the deceased fell from a walnut tree at Nowa Gabra.
“The individual suffered serious injuries in the incident and was immediately evacuated to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Tanghdar, however, doctors present there declared him brought dead on arrival,” he said.
The deceased has been identified as Jameel Ahmad Mir, 40, son of Muhammad Aslam Mir of Mir Mohalla Nowa Gabra.
His body was handed over to his family for last rites after medico-legal formalities.
In the last couple of weeks, three persons lost their lives across the district after falling from walnut trees.