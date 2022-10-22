KASHMIR: A BOND OF TRUST | Winged guests start arriving

Srinagar: Maintaining the centuries-old tryst with Kashmir, the migratory birds have started arriving here from far-off lands in an attempt to escape the harsh winter months of other countries for the relatively-less harsh cold of Kashmir.

Thousands of winged guests from various European and western countries have started flowing to this part of the world.

“These birds fly in from Siberia, China, Philippines, Eastern Europe, and Japan,” officials of the Wildlife Department said. “The winged visitors start arriving in Kashmir towards the mid of October.”