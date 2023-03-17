Kashmir airfares touch the sky

The price of the air ticket from Kashmir to Delhi has increased by about 65 percent and is now Rs 8300 per person.

As per the travel agents, the airfare to Kashmir is higher than the airfare, which passengers have to pay for travelling to many foreign countries.

The Valley's apex business chamber – Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has sought intervention of the Union Home Ministry and Civil Aviation Ministry and urged them to step in to curb the exorbitant airfares.

According to KCCI President Javid Tenga, the increase in airfare has had a negative impact on tourism season as well as the travel plans of elderly, ill, and young people as well as business people.

"The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, having taken stock of the situation emerging out of irrational mechanisms adopted by some operators in league with some airlines manipulating the airfare, the KCC&I hails this Department-related Committee for making the appropriate recommendations and observations," he said. "Now accordingly we would urge and earnestly request the Minister of Home Affairs and the Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Government of India, and also the Director General, Civil Aviation to ensure implementation of the recommendation made by this Department-related Committee in letter and spirit without fail and any further delay."