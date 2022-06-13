Kashmir all set to host biggest Amarnath Yatra

Apart from various other arrangements, the stakeholders have been deliberating upon disaster management plan at length. Efforts have also been made to ensure that various security aspects of the yatra are taken care of. A quality committee has undertaken a quality check of tents and bedding to be used for the Yatra.

The best part about SANJY-2022 is that all departments are working in complete synergy. From the Works Department to the Department of Tourism, all the line departments are working in tandem to ensure that the Yatra is a major success.

Another highlight of the Yatra is that usage of technology and foolproof arrangements is a step towards ensuring that Kashmir becomes a hub of pilgrimage tourism and that this particular pilgrimage benefits local economy to the fullest.