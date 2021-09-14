Kashmir-born neurosurgeon helps to save Israeli twins conjoined at head

“The distinctions are man-made. A child is a child. From a doctor's point of view, we're all one,” he emphasised.

The doctor found the family's delight at the success of the operation "deeply moving".

“There was this very special moment when the parents were just over the moon. I have never in my life seen a person smile, cry, be happy, and be relieved at the same time. The mother simply couldn't believe it, we had to pull up a chair to help her to calm down,” Jeelani told the news portal.

Jeelani is said to have also worked for months on the surgery of the Israeli twins. “We've been involved right from the start, talking to the team in Israel and planning it with them over a period of six months,” he said.

“This latest surgery fulfills a key objective of our charity, namely, to empower local teams abroad to undertake this complex work, successfully utilising our experience, knowledge, and skills gained over the past 15 years with our previous four sets of twins,” the neurosurgeon stressed.