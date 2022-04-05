Kashmir business leaders meet PM Modi; seek economic revival

Talking to Greater Kashmir over the phone, Chairman Hoteliers Club, Mushtaq Chaya said " it is good to be heard by the Prime Minister of the country as he gave us a patient hearing. We raised issues confronting the tourism sector, the land lease issue of Gulmarg, Roshni land issue at Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Srinagar. We also highlighted the losses incurred by the business community due to the political situation and COVID."

“PM assured us all possible help required for the development of Jammu and Kashmir,” Chaya said.

PHDCCI, Kashmir Chair, Baldev Singh Raina submitted a detailed representation regarding the much-awaited infrastructural project that needs to be completed in Jammu as well as in Kashmir on priority with specified deadlines that Includes AIIMS in Jammu and Kashmir, Central University at Kashmir, four laning of Srinagar Jammu Highway, Rail Connectivity of Srinagar-Jammu, Metro Network of Srinagar and Jammu City, Construction of new domestic Airport at Srinagar.