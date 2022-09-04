Kashmir carpets to embellish new Parliament building

Budgam: The new Parliament building in the nation’s capital is slated to be decorated with the renowned traditional handmade Kashmiri carpets, which are now being completed by artisans in a remote Budgam district village.

For the past year or so, a group of 50 weavers and artisans in Khag in this central Kashmir district have been striving to finish the project that was given to them by a New Delhi-based company.

The Narendra Modi government’s enormous Central Vista renovation project calls for the construction of a brand new edifice, which will house the Winter Session of the Parliament, the government has maintained.